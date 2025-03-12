Milk recording is among the measures needed to be undertaken to access the full value of the payment. / Donal O'Leary

A new sustainability scheme is being offered to Kerry suppliers this year, with 0.95c/l excluding VAT on the table for participants.

Kerry Dairy Ireland said its sustainability scheme payments are now linked to the litres of milk produced by a supplier’s herd.

The maximum payment available is 0.95c/l, excluding VAT, for undertaking the suite of 13 measures, excluding the use of protected urea.

The new scheme, Evolve RegenDairy, builds on the previous iteration, Evolve. The revised programme and payment structure for 2025 was developed in response to supplier feedback, Kerry Dairy Ireland said.

Explaining the monetary worth of the payment to suppliers, Kerry Dairy Ireland said: “If your herd produces 450,000l annually, maximising your Evolve participation would result in a €4,500 payment.

“As payments are based on your milk production, Evolve incentives will be credited to your milk account in January 2026.”

Meanwhile, Carbery is increasing its sustainability payment to 1.19c/l excluding VAT for 2025, up from 0.95c/l excluding VAT in 2024. Aurivo is also paying out 0.45c/l on all 2024 supplies in a 13th payment.