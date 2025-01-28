Manure pits, concrete tanks and circular slurry stores can now be built with a 60% grant with a separate ceiling of €90,000 for them.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food, Fisheries and the Marine, Martin Heydon TD, announced on Tuesday 28 January that the latest tranche of the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) is now open for applications, and includes a new 60% grant aid for nutrient storage investments. The minister also announced the closing date of all upcoming tranches in 2025.

Minister Heydon said: “I am delighted to announce that the latest tranche of TAMS 3 is now open for applications, including applications in respect of nutrient storage investments, which will attract a higher grant rate of 60%. I believe this enhanced grant rate will encourage farmers to invest in nutrient storage on their holdings to create additional storage capacity, especially in a time of uncertain weather patterns.”

There will be no obvious change to the application process, so farmers and/or their advisers should continue to submit applications in the normal manner.

The specific nutrient storage investments items (outlined below) will attract a 60% grant aid, and will have a separate ring-fenced ceiling of €90,000.

These investments originally fell under the animal welfare and nutrient storage scheme (AWNSS) investment ceiling.

Closing dates

The new minister also outlined the tranche closing dates for the remainder of 2025. Tranche 6 of TAMS 3 will close for applications on 7 March, with upcoming tranches closing on 6 June, 5 September and 5 December.

He said: ‘‘TAMS has been, and continues to be, a hugely successful and beneficial scheme to the farming community and the wider rural economy. It has delivered key modernisation, environmental and safety improvements on thousands of farms across the country. I believe these additional enhancements will attract further interest in the scheme and deliver additional benefits, especially in terms of overall water quality.”

Main investments available at 60%:

Manure pit (60%).

Mass concrete tank (60%), including precast tanks.

Circular slurry stores (60%).

Geo membrane lined store (60%).

TAMS 3 individual schemes, their grant rate and ceilings:

Animal Welfare, Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS) at 40% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling.

Nutrient Importation Storage Scheme (NISS) at 70% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling.

Tillage Capital Investment Scheme (TCIS) at 40% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling.

Pig and Poultry Capital Investment Scheme (PPIS) at 40% grant rate, with a €500,000 investment ceiling.

Dairy Equipment Scheme (DES) at 40% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling.

Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (YFCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling.

Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (WFCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling.

Organic Farming Capital Investment Scheme (OCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling.

Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling.

Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS) at 60% grant rate, with a €90,000 investment ceiling that is separate from other schemes.

Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment Scheme (LESS) at 60% grant rate, with a €40,000 investment ceiling that is separate from other schemes.