The new specialist will cover the northeast. \ Donal O'Leary

Teagasc has appointed adviser David Argue to the role of cattle specialist for the northeast.

Argue was most recently working as a drystock adviser at Teagasc’s Navan office and had worked as an education officer in both Ballyhaise Agricultural College and the advisory office in Claremorris.

The Cavan man comes from a drystock background and graduated with a bachelor of science in sustainable agriculture from Dundalk Institute of Technology before completing a master of science in animal behaviour and welfare at Queens University Belfast.

Argue said that he looks forward to bringing science-backed messages to cattle farmers on profitability and sustainability in his new role.

“For example, there are opportunities for more farmers, both dairy and beef producers, to use the commercial beef value index as a criteria for purchasing calves,” he commented.

“By integrating this innovative technology, farmers can gain invaluable insights into the genetic potential of the calves, particularly regarding carcase weight, conformation and predicted age at slaughter.”

Head of the authority’s drystock knowledge transfer department Pearse Kelly congratulated Argue on his appointment and stated that he looks forward to working alongside the new specialist to exchange knowledge with farmers.