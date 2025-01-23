At the Tullamore Show annual general meeting (AGM), Offaly suckler farmer John Kenna was elected as the new chair.

John has been a member of the executive show committee for several years and most recently occupied the role of vice-chair.

In his younger days, John also served as chair of Ferbane Macra and chair of Ferbane and Offaly Irish Farmers' Association (IFA). John’s term as Offaly IFA chair came as no surprise, as his father was the first Offaly IFA chair in 1955.

Hailing from Ferbane, Co Offaly, John farms a herd of 80 suckler cows alongside his wife Breda. John left school at 16 to help his parents with the running of the family farm.

GAA is also an important part of life for John, having picked up many accolades over the years with Ferbane senior football and hurling teams.

Challenge

John is looking forward to the challenge of being chair of the show and has no illusions about the workload involved.

“I am delighted and honoured to be elected as chair and I am looking forward to seeing everyone on 10 August 2025 at the Butterfield Estate Blueball," he said.

Newly elected Tullamore Show chair John Kenna.

He also gave a special thank you to the site owners Anne Maire Butterfield and Stephen McQuade.

Also on the night, a number of new executive committee members were elected. The first to be elected was Joe Molloy as vice-chair, followed by Cathal Loughman as assistant secretary.

Former chair Rodney Cox will remain on the committee in the role of treasurer and will be assisted in the role by Tom Maher.

Durrow lady Brenda Kiernan will also continue in her role as show PRO, with the assistance of Stephen Connolly in this highly demanding role.

Now with over 30 experienced executive committee members, they will be looking to explore new possibilities and enhance this year’s young handler event and they will also continue exploring new breeds and extending the programme of events for the 2025 show.