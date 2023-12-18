Have you been affected by Revenue's new interpretation of VAT rules on Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS III) investments?

The changes have deemed milk bulk tanks, meal bins, automatic calf feeders, slurry scrapers and milk equipment as to be no longer eligible for a VAT reclaim.

How has it affected your decision to invest on farm and how much will it cost you?

Share your views with us below and it could feature in an upcoming edition.

