The two new courses are the first outside of University College Dublin since the 1970s. \ Donal O'Leary

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) has confirmed that it will not be offering its new veterinary medicine course until September 2026.

ATU had expected the bachelor of veterinary medicine and surgery (BVMS) programme to be in place for September 2025.

However, a decision was made in late January to allow additional time for the construction of further facilities required for the programme.

There will be 30 places up for grabs on the programme which will be located across Letterkenny and Mountbellew Agricultural College.

"This decision provides essential contingency time to allow the necessary infrastructure is in place to ensure the delivery of a state-of-the-art programme for students.

"ATU aim[s] to have the programme available via the CAO in November 2025 for a commencement date of September 2026," a spokesperson for ATU told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Validation

Delivery of the programme is subject to validation and professional accreditation requirements. The programme cannot be listed in CAO prior to validation.

"The new veterinary school at ATU will be far-reaching, benefiting both the veterinary profession and the agricultural and food industries. ATU is in the process of recruiting key staff members to support the delivery of the veterinary programme.

"We will ensure all areas of this programme are delivered to the highest professional standard and aim to have this course available in September 2026," they said.

SETU course

In September 2024, the Government announced that there would be new vet schools at both ATU and South East Technological University (SETU). However, SETU had always planned for a 2026 start.

SETU's veterinary faculty will be located in Kilkenny.

The new courses, which are the first outside of University College Dublin (UCD) since the 1970s, are expected to result in an additional 80 vet graduates per year.