John Donlon has secured a position as a lecturer in veterinary medicine at Atlantic Technological University.

Donlon will be making history when students sit before him in September 2026. History will also be made in South East Technlogical University where another cohort of students will be the first ever to study veterinary in an Irish college outside of University College Dublin (UCD).

Back to Donlon though, he first graduated from UCD in 2018 but didn’t stop there with his studies.

He went on to complete a post-graduate diploma as well as a PhD after that on dairy calf respiratory disease.