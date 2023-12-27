Shinrone's fourth annual tractor run will take place on 31 December at 1pm.

The Shinrone tractor run returns again this New Year’s Eve to the small village in south Offaly.

With last year’s tractor run being the most successful to date, raising nearly €18,000 with over 200 tractors, the organising committee is hopeful to surpass that this year.

Registration will start at 12 noon in Shinrone Hall at a fee of €20, and the wheels are expected to start rolling at 1pm, visiting the highways and byways of Co Offaly.

Charities

This year’s chosen charities are Offaly Hospice, Shinrone National School, Uganda Mission Fund and the Society of St Vincent de Paul.