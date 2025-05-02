Sponsors of the Sheep section pictured with stewards from Moycraig YFC.

The Ballymoney Show will host a new ISA qualifier for the All-Ireland senior young shepherd/shepherdess.

The Antrim-based show will take at the Ballymoney Showgrounds and run on Friday, 6 June from 3pm to 9pm and on Saturday, 7 June from 9am to 4pm.

The young shepherd class, eligible for people between 17 and 22, will grant qualification to the final at Roscommon Show, with the top prize of €700 for first place.

There will also be a new section for the Suffolk Cheviots, which now will have four classes. There will be three young handler classes within the sheep section: 7 and under, 8 to 11 and 12 to 14.

In addition, the Pygmy category will continue in the goat section after its popularity in the last two years.

Cattle

Meanwhile, there will be a number of NISA qualifiers this year including the Lakeland Dairies/NISA Dairy young handlers’ championship, the Thompsons/NISA Dairy cow championship, Dunbia/NISA Beef young handler championship and the ISA All Ireland Senior Young Stockperson Championship for people between 18 and 25.

There are two new classes for 2025. They will be the new interbreed calf class, Mason’s dairy star of the future, and the Dexter cattle showcase.

The combined prize money for the cattle sections of the show will be almost £7,000 alone.

Sponsors of the Cattle section pictured with Finvoy YFC.

Attractions

North Antrim Agricultural Association have received support from members of three local Young Farmers Clubs: Finvoy, Kilraughts and Moycraig, to help run this show.

The Ballymoney Show will also have a horse and pony section over the two days as well as home industries, photography and schools’ sections.

Some of the other attractions on display over the two-day event include a dog show, children’s entertainers, the County Antrim YFC football competition, tug-o-war, and a popular “Cook Off” competition involving the Young Farmers clubs of Ulster and a new cross community schools’ section.

