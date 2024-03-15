Get the latest farming news from our news team.

Entitlement sales are expected to soar this year, as trading intensifies ahead of the 15 May BISS application deadline, Darren Carty tells us is this week's podcast. He also discusses the 71% rise in sales seen last year.

News correspondent Declan O’Brien tells us how farmers are already forward buying straw ahead of the harvest and also has the latest on a new contender for the European elections race.

An update for farmers on the residential zoned land tax, as well as important dates for derogation 2024 applications and lime spreading, are discussed.

Get the latest here: