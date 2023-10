Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, our news team discusses the GPS tracker clamp down on bogus slurry exports.

Nitrates, the suckler carbon efficiency programme, dairy’s economic value, potatoes, horticulture growers, cross compliance inspections and our Women and Agriculture conference are all also on the agenda.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.

Listen in for the latest.