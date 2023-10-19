Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's News Podcast, our news team discusses the shakeup to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation beef bull rankings which will see a huge benefit for the Angus breed.

Areas of Natural Constraint payments, a still-on-the-table dairy cull scheme, milk prices, the Irish Farmers' Asssociation election hustings, TB and sheds fires are all also on the agenda.

We run through some of the highlights of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal and bring you the news you need to know.

Listen in for the latest.