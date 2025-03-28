Farm organisations had a scathing reaction to new TB proposals from the Department of Agriculture this week. We hear from IFA animal health chair TJ Maher on the matter.
The team also discusses nature restoration, land designations and the booming mart trade.
Farm organisations had a scathing reaction to new TB proposals from the Department of Agriculture this week. We hear from IFA animal health chair TJ Maher on the matter.
The team also discusses nature restoration, land designations and the booming mart trade.
SHARING OPTIONS: