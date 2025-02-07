This week, the news team discusses a 5,000-head calf boat which will no longer be sailing to the Netherlands this spring and Kerry's leading milk price payment.
We also hear from Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae and Tirlán's Thomas Ryan.
The ICBF Euro-star indices, a new map of land suitable for forestry and the number of cattle seized in 2024 also feature on this week's show.
Listen here:
Watch: Minister Healy-Rae hopes to reinstate forestry’s reputation
Incorrect to say show heifers have no stars - NCBC
Blow to calf exports
Over 1,200 cattle seized by Department in 2024
