On this week's podcast, we cover the latest news stories, which range from record weanling prices to the theft of cattle in Monaghan.

We also discuss what the two biggest sticking points in making progress on the ICBF beef index debacle are.

Declan O'Brien reveals how much Tirlán shareholders will receive from a €6m windfall as part of its 2023 trading bonus scheme.

More farmers have also been accepted into the Organic Farming Scheme, which Noel Bardon has the latest on.

