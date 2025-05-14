Farming organisations in Northern Ireland (NI) have accused the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) of a “backdoor attempt to shrink herds and flocks” after plans were published to amend the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) from 2026.

Around 30 new measures have been proposed, including that around 3,500 intensive livestock farms will have to comply with strict new phosphorus (P) limits.

The proposed rules are in response to excess P getting into waterways, leading to algal blooms in the likes of Lough Neagh.

In 2013, nearly 13,000t of P entered NI farms in the form of animal feed, alongside 2,500t in chemical fertiliser. Around 8,300t of P left farms in the form of milk or meat, leaving a surplus of approximately 7,100t. To get this surplus down, a ban is proposed on the use of chemical P fertiliser in most situations.

DAERA has also provided funding towards a Sustainable Use of Livestock Slurry (SULS) initiative, which seeks to demonstrate the feasibility of separating slurry to remove most of the P. Analysis suggests around one quarter of the P in fresh slurry is recovered in the solids post separation, so it will help lower the P surplus on farms.

Livestock numbers

However, to stay within limits, the most intensive farms will either have to cut livestock numbers or export their slurry to another farm.

Until now, slurry export has been how most farms have complied with the 170kg/ha manure nitrogen (N) limit. However, DAERA is also proposing new controls on slurry movements.

If the importing farm is pushed above 150kg manure N/ha, it will also have to comply with the new limits on P.

A new slurry record system, and a fertiliser and feed database are all proposed.

DAERA has also suggested significant cuts to N limits, a ban on the use of straight urea from 2026 and making all farms use low-emission slurry spreading equipment by 2030.

Commenting on the proposed NAP changes, Ulster Farmers’ Union deputy president John McLenaghan said they could have “devastating consequences” for family farms.

In a letter to DAERA Minister Andrew Muir, the chair of Lakeland Dairies Niall Matthews warned of a “significant reduction in livestock numbers” if the proposals are left unamended.