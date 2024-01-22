Sinn Féin has announced that its MP for Fermanagh and south Tyrone Michelle Gildernew is to seek the party’s nomination to run in the June 2024 European Parliament elections.

Former Northern Ireland agriculture minister Gildernew will look to run for Sinn Féin in the midlands northwest constituency.

If added to the ticket, she will run alongside party colleague MEP Chris MacManus, who replaced Matt Carthy after the latter’s election to Dáil Éireann in 2020.

“The European Union is crucially important to Ireland,” Gildernew, who has also been elected as an MLA, said on Monday.

“Ireland needs to be at the fore in setting the direction of the European Union in the years ahead and I want to play a role in making that happen by bringing my experience of negotiation and dealing with EU institutions as a former agriculture minister to the job of standing up for Irish interests in the European Parliament.”

'Strong' MEPs needed

The MP outlined CAP negotiations, neutrality and Irish unity as among her intended priorities, if elected to the European Parliament.

“The European Union played a key role in ensuring Brexit did not create a hard border in Ireland and I believe the North’s future must be within the European Union as part of a united Ireland,” she continued.

“Ireland needs stronger representatives in the European Parliament. A strong Sinn Féin team will call out the EU when needed if it is not acting in the best interest of the Irish people or when EU office holders overstep their remit as the European Commission president did in recent months.”

Other priorities listed by the MP include ensuring the EU budget supports cost of living challenges, regional development and climate change.

“This is a time of huge potential and opportunity for Ireland. If elected as an MEP for the midlands northwest, I want to be part of delivering that positive change that communities, workers and families need.”

Gildernew was also among those who formed the first Sinn Féin delegation to Downing Street.