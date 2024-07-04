A 35ac residential farm is for sale near Newtownforbes, Co Longford. The farm is at Lismore and has been brought to market by Pat Hughes & Co Auctioneers. It is being sold by private treaty.

A highlight of this farm is its convenient location, midway between Longford town and Newtownforbes.

It sits on the L1004 Longford to Cartron road. It is 5km or 6km from Longford centre – depending on which route you take around the town - and 7km from Newtownforbes.

The farm lies in a number of nearby blocks. The house sits on one block of c11ac. Facing it across the L1004 is another block of c15.5ac. A third block of c8ac is 600m along the road. The farm has extensive road frontage.

The land is all in permanent pasture and is good quality. There are mature hedges at the boundaries.

The farm sits in a number of blocks, so has plenty of road frontage.

The house is located beside the road. It is two storey and traditional in style. It has been unoccupied for some years and now needs renovation.

It has a kitchen, sitting room, three bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside, there are a number of outbuildings.

The farm is on offer in lots as follows:

Lot 1 is the entire property – the house on c35ac.

Lot 2 is the house on c11.5ac.

Lot 3 is the house on c0.5ac.

Lot 4 is c11ac.

Lot 5 is c15.5ac.

Lot 6 is c8ac.

Auctioneer Pat Hughes said that there is good interest in this property given its location and that it is under active negotiation.

He is expecting a price in the region of €650,000 to €700,000 for the entire.