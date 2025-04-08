A gorse fire in south Kerry on Monday evening threatened two houses and Tahilla Community National School before it was brought under control by the fire service.

The fire service spent almost nine hours tackling the fire at Tahilla, Sneem, which took until midnight to get under control.

Crews from Sneem and Kenmare Fire Service and a water tanker from Killarney attended the fire.

The fire service was again called out at 12.45am, but the fires were on highland areas, which were inaccessible in the dark of night.

According to Kerry County Council, the fires were not threatening any property or forestry at that point.

The fire service has been at the fire, which is currently in highland areas, since 7.30am on Tuesday morning and is still in attendance.

There were also other gorse fires on Monday night in the Kilcummin, Currow and Scartaglin areas, as well as Lauragh and Lixnaw.

Gardaí have said that no offences have been disclosed at this time.

Donegal fire

Meanwhile, in Donegal, investigations are under way after a major fire damaged several sites around Wild Nephin National Park.

The wildfire, which occurred on Friday 4 April, completely destroyed the Claggan Boardwalk - a separate fire is ongoing at the forest at Letterkeen.