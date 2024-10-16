Martin Stapleton, Chair of the Paddy Fitzgerald Trust Memorial Awards 2024, Melissa O’Donoghue, FBD and IFA Munster Regional Chair Conor O’Leary at the launch of the Paddy Fitzgerald Awards

Nine nominees have been announced for the Paddy Fitzgerald Awards.

Each of the nine IFA county executives in Munster has put forward a nominee for the awards night, which will take place on Sunday 27 October in Adare, Co Limerick.

IFA Munster regional chair Conor O’Leary said the Paddy Fitzgerald Awards represent the spirit of volunteerism and the exemplary dedication of people in striving to improve their communities.

“Each of the nine nominees has been chosen by their county executive, and I want to wish all of them well on the night. The cornerstone of IFA’s work is the willingness of farmers to give of their time in representing their fellow farmers. It is only fitting that this should be recognised, and I would like to thank FBD for their support for this prestigious event”.

FBD Trust chair Michael Berkery said: "In FBD we appreciate the value of community spirit and the important role played by volunteers up and down the country. Paddy Fitzgerald was a shining example of this through his work with Macra in Co Limerick, in the NFA and Cork Marts IMP."

Martin Stapleton, who is the chair of the trustees, said the Paddy Fitzgerald Awards were an opportunity to celebrate those who put themselves forward on behalf of their neighbours and their communities.

“Every rural community can point to achievements that would not be possible without people stepping up to make it a better place. The Paddy Fitzgerald Awards celebrate those who can say they left their mark.”

The nominees are:

Clare – Andrew Dundas

Cork Central – Mary Bugler

Cork North – Breeda Horgan

Cork West – John Joe Kelleher

Kerry – John Stack

Limerick – Morgan Murphy

Tipperary North – Pat Hogan

Tipperary South – Matt Quinlan

Waterford – Harry Grey