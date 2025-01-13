The Department has confirmed that Ireland’s last import of cows, sheep or pigs from Germany was long before the case would have been first infected. / Claire Nash

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that no animals susceptible to foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) have been imported into Ireland from Germany since 1 November 2024.

This comes after Germany confirmed an outbreak of the disease involving water buffalo in Brandenburg on Friday 10 January.

The Department has confirmed that Ireland’s last import of cows, sheep or pigs from Germany was long before the case would have been first infected.

German authorities have put in place a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone around the infected premises, within which strict controls and testing protocols are being put in place.

A movement ban on FMD-susceptible species has been temporarily put in place in the state of Brandenburg.

Preparedness in Ireland

Ireland’s controls to prevent FMD include strict prohibitions on the imports of animals and animal products from countries in which FMD is present and a comprehensive veterinary surveillance system.

The Department said that if a case were to be identified in Ireland, the infected herd would be culled, the site disinfected and a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone set up, within which very strict movement controls and testing would be imposed.

A national movement ban is also very likely to be imposed in the first days after any initial FMD case, it said.

In addition, the Department has ensured that regular simulation exercises, workshops and training sessions to ensure a rapid and effective response to any suspected cases of FMD in Ireland have been carried out.

Global situation

Due to the confirmed case, the Netherlands and South Korea have banned imports from Germany until further notice.

FMD is endemic in several parts of Asia and in most of Africa and the Middle East, according to the Department.

In Latin America, the majority of countries apply zoning and are recognised as FMD-free, either with or without vaccination.

Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, central and North America and continental western Europe, except Germany, are currently free of FMD.

In its latest disease update, the Department said: “The periodic appearance of FMD in previously-free countries and of new serotypes in affected countries demonstrates the highly transmissible nature of the virus and the risk posed to FMD-free areas, as clearly demonstrated by the new case in Germany.”

