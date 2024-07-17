Fertiliser limits could be cut as part of a Government review of nitrates rules. \ Philip Doyle

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has moved to clarify that proposed cuts to maximum fertiliser application rates will not kick in this year.

A mid-term review of the nitrates action plan includes a proposed lowering of grassland chemical nitrogen limits by 5%.

If the proposal is adopted, it will not take effect before 2025, Minister McConalogue stated on Wednesday.

The Minister said that the clarification is intended to bring certainty to farmers currently completing fodder budgets for the coming winter.

“I wish to advise farmers that there are no changes in the chemical nitrogen or phosphorous allowances for 2024. Any proposed changes will not apply before 2025,” he commented.

“Improving water quality is a critical objective for the sector and part of our commitment to delivering a renewal of Ireland’s nitrates derogation.

“Farmers have made tremendous progress in that regard, but I am conscious however on the need for certainty among farmers who are doing fodder budgets and looking to fill the gap and this will give them certainty in their plans.”

Remaining fertilisers

“Farmers need to plan applications of any remaining slurry, as well as nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium, sulphur and lime for the remainder of the year,” the Minister continued.

“To facilitate optimum production while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the risk of the loss of nutrients to water, farmers should take a balanced overall approach to where necessary correct soil fertility and optimise crop nutrition.”

Current grassland maximum chemical nitrogen application rates range from 225kg N/ha for those stocked between 211kg and 250kg organic N/ha, to 114kg N for those stocked below 130kg organic N/ha.

The Minister encouraged any farmers who has not yet completed a nutrient management plan to do so and to assess their fertiliser use to date in 2024.

A fodder budget should also be completed and appropriate advice sought where supplies are found to be challenging, he added.