The Dealer was gobsmacked to hear reports from a meeting on dairy sustainability organised by Kerry Agribusiness last week.

One after one, each dairy farmer speaker outlined how many cows they will need to cull, as a result of the changes to the derogation.

Listening to all this was Ted Massey, head of nitrates in the Department of Agriculture.

When Ted spoke, he said that we “have a hell of a fight” to retain the derogation at all in 2025. The Dealer wonders why senior civil servants with responsibility for nitrates are going around conditioning farmers for an era with no nitrates derogation?

What confidence does this give to farmers in derogation who may need to invest in slurry storage or calf housing? What confidence does this give to all farmers if the man sent to negotiate with the European Commission on behalf of farmers is already laying the ground for failure, again?