Tirlán has announced that it will pay suppliers 31.35c/l, excluding VAT, for all milk supplied in September, the same price it paid for August milk.

Although the price is unchanged since last month, it is down almost 2.5c/l on July’s milk price of 33.72c/l, excluding VAT.

Tirlán chair John Murphy said that there has been a welcome improvement in market sentiment in recent weeks, but customers remain cautious in their buying activity.

"There are signs that consumer inflation is easing. However, recent developments in the Middle East have added further uncertainty to the economic outlook.

"Global milk production is reasonably flat, but in Ireland high farm production costs and in particular adverse weather have led to an earlier than normal fall-off in milk supplies. The board will continue to review developments on a monthly basis," he said.

Competitors

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies, Kerry Group, Carbery and Dairygold have also announced unchanged milk prices for September milk supplies.

Read more

Dairygold September milk price remains steady

Kerry maintains milk price for September