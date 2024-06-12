The farm organisations are not represented on the Carbon Farming Working Group \ Sonya O'Neill

In his musings last week on the ownership and trading of carbon credits generated by farmers, The Dealer erroneously stated that the Department of Agriculture had not responded to a query from this newspaper regarding the make-up of the Carbon Farming Working Group.

The Department had in fact responded to the query.

The reply stated that the group included representatives from Bord Bia, Teagasc, the Department of Agriculture, EIT Climate KIC, Irish Strategic Investment Fund, ICOS, Environmental Protection Agency, National Economic and Social Council and the Department of Environment, Communication and Climate.

But where are the farm organisations, The Dealer wonders?