European Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue brief the press following their meeting on Thursday. \ Pat O'Toole

There will be no flexibility for Irish farmers on the implementation of the nitrates derogation in 2024, European Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius said in Dublin on Thursday evening.

Farmers affected by derogation changes will have to export slurry if they want to keep the same livestock numbers on the same land base in 2024, he said.

Acknowledging the "unique system of Ireland", he said the European Commission has calculated that the derogation change from 250kg to 220kg is a 12% reduction, while animals spend three months (25%) of their time indoors.

This, he reasoned, allows farmers the opportunity to gather and export slurry. This scenario would see derogation farmers exporting up to half of their winter slurry off-farm, inevitably meaning an increase in chemical fertiliser use.

Commissioner Sinkevicius said that he has been "constantly seeing Irish farmers associations" over the last three to four weeks, in which he said "we went through a better understanding of decision making and most importantly about making future plans".

"My message was very clear today, that the future is basically in their hands," he added.

Appreciate the open and frank dialogue in Ireland.



There is currently no grounds to modify the nitrates derogation.



Critical to support farmers during the transition.

Commissioner Sinkevicius spoke of recent engagement with farmer associations and displayed a good knowledge of the intricate workings of the nitrates directive.

Cold water

However, he poured cold water on any suggestion that there would be a phased or staggered introduction to the new limit of 220kg for much of the country.

"I do appreciate what [measures] the farming community is already taking," he said, referencing the Government's budgetary support for slurry storage facilities for tillage farms that are potential importers of slurry from derogation dairy and beef farms.

This would help to stabilise and improve the quality of water, which would be "the best reassurance of the future of farming in Ireland. We cannot have a place in Europe where clean water or clean air is a luxury", he continued.

Flying visit

On his whistle-stop visit, Commissioner Sinkevicius met with farmer representatives, dairy processors, Teagasc, environmental activists and politicians.

He had a meeting with An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, as well as meeting with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and members of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee.

Minister McConalogue said that the Commissioner was "clear with me in September that it's not possible to change the regulation, therefore we have to work with the derogation regulation that we have, seeking what flexibility there in relation to the mapping".

Lead-in time

Asked if the lead-in time from the announcement this summer of a 220kg limit in areas to its introduction from 1 January next was too short, the Commissioner replied: "We've been in this very intensive discussion in the past couple of months, but before the derogation was granted we were already engaging between the Commission and Ireland before granting the new derogation in April 2022, so it's been a bit of time between then and today."

He then inferred that Ireland had not used this time to prepare farmers for the possible consequences of the mid-term review built into the derogation.

"I think that time has to be used in order to [assure] some of the farmers affected," he said.

Commissioner Sinkevicius tried to minimise the scale of the change the derogation adjustment is bringing to Irish farms.

"We have to be very specific, we are talking about those hotspots where the water quality is in a bad condition," he said.

Irish farmers would argue that water quality is still good by any European-wide standard, although it may not be improving.

"I think there is a way out of it - the Commission has never stated the outcome of this derogation would be a culling of animals," he said.