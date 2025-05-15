Bluetongue is a notifiable viral disease which can cause severe clinical signs in ruminant species

AI companies have said that the presence of bluetongue in Europe is having no major impact on their businesses or the supply of semen.

A spokesperson for Munster Bovine said that the company’s biggest concern around bluetongue would be if it entered Ireland.

“Over 90% of what we sell is domestically produced, our biggest concern with bluetongue is if we get spread in the country that affects the bulls that are standing at stud.

“We are very happy with the diligence of the Department in terms of imported product coming in. ...the rigour in regulation around AI studs is extreme,” he said.

While the reserve stock of Belgian Blue semen is getting low, there is enough for this season, he said. However, stock for next season may be an issue.

“We’ll have to see how next year goes but studs [abroad] are opening up again as they come clear.

“Overall, from our point of view, we’re supplying our customers no bother because we have domestic supplies,” he said.

“We have some interference with stock but nothing significant for this season in terms of the blues and we’re all just hoping that we don’t get bluetongue in the country,” he said.

A Eurogene spokesperson echoed these remarks.

“None of our bulls have been affected by import bans - anyone we’re dealing with seems to be able to send stuff still. It would be scary for the whole industry if bluetongue did get in however.

Prices

“Cattle prices are going really well at the minute, part of that is probably down to the fact that parts of Europe are locked down with bluetongue – we’re probably only one bluetongue case away from that falling apart,” he said.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Progressive Genetics, that agreed that the disease is a concern for AI companies across the industry.

However, a spokesperson for the company has said there have been no serious disruption to its current supply lines as a result of disease in Europe.

