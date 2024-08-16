The Walks Scheme was established in 2008 and pays farmers to maintain marked ways on their land. \ John Kelly

There has been a high level of co-operation between farmers with pilgrim paths on their land and walkers accessing these trails, the head of Pilgrim Paths Ireland has said.

Speaking on a Teagasc Signpost webinar to mark Heritage Week, Pilgrim Paths Ireland chair John G O’Dwyer said this is because of the historic nature of pilgrim paths.

“We have generally not had any access problems, because the tradition has been so strong in Ireland. People kind of accept there is a pilgrim path through their land,” he said.

Walks Scheme

O’Dwyer added that the Walks Scheme, which was established in 2008 and pays farmers to maintain marked ways on their land, was beneficial in including farmers in walking tourism, which was not always the case.

“It has a huge benefit to us, because it gets the farmers on board and rightly so.

“What was happening if you go back 20 years ago, you had all these hotels, they would be promoting walking, Fáilte Ireland would be promoting walking.

“These people [tourists] would all dander up to someone’s land to go up Carrauntoohil. The hotel made money, everyone made money, the farmers got nothing.

“I’m not saying they’re getting the king’s ransom now, but at least they’re inside the tent,” he said.

Heritage Week runs from 17 to 25 August.