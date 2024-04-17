Dry weather is on the way, with no rain forecast for the next seven days.

The national forecaster Met Éireann has said that due to high pressure which will be situated near the country, there will be very little rain in the next week.

There is no rain forecast for the east or south and minimal rain for the rest of the country.

Friday is set to be cloudy, with some sunny spells and temperatures of 10°C to 14°C, according to Met Éireann.

Saturday is expected to be mostly dry, with some sunshine, although cloud will build throughout the day.

Warmer on Sunday

Met Éireann has said that Sunday will likely be dry with long spells of sunshine, as high pressure is signalled to be centred over Ireland at this stage. Feeling warmer in that sunshine, with highest temperatures of 13°C to 17°C.

Temperatures over the next week will range from 12°C to 16°C, with lows of 2°C to 7°C.

The break in weather will be welcomed by farmers after relentless rain for the past number of weeks.