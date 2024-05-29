A good deal of dry weather is forecast by Met Éireann for the week ahead.

There is no rain forecast for this Friday and Saturday in any part of the country and high pressure will continue to dominate early next week also.

Sunday to Wednesday will see no rain across the country bar, in the northwest where 6mm is forecast in total over the four days.

High pressure

Maximum temperatures nationwide will reach the high teens or low twenties over the coming days, with high pressure moving in for the weekend set to bring highs of 23°C on Saturday.