Milk supplies to processors were back by 2-6% this year. \ Donal O'Leary

Tirlán does not expect milk volumes to rebound in 2024 and is forecasting that supplies will broadly hold at 2023’s reduced levels.

Milk supplies to Tirlán in 2023 were back around 80m litres, or 2.5%, compared to 2022.

“It is expected that 2023 milk supply will be back around 2.5% on 2022 levels. In 2022, Tirlán collected 3.2 billion litres of raw milk,” a Tirlán spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“The last quarter of the year saw a sharp fall-off in milk supply due to a combination of factors including weather and high input costs,” the spokesperson explained.

“It is expected that supplies for 2024 will be broadly in line with 2023,” Tirlán forecast.

However, the co-op representative added that next year’s supply will be weather dependent.

Reductions

Significant reductions in milk supplies were also confirmed by the other main processors.

“Kerry milk volumes will be down approximately 6% year on year in 2023.

“We anticipate a recovery in milk volumes in 2024 back in line with volumes delivered in 2022,” a spokesperson for Kerry Group said.

Dairygold said milk supplies for 2023 are forecast to be 4% back on 2022.

However, the Munster-based co-op expects supplies in 2024 to be “in line with 2022 volumes”.

Lakeland Dairies expects milk supply for 2023 to finish between 2% and 2.5% down on last year.

“This has been driven by the very challenging weather conditions experienced from July onwards,” a Lakeland Dairies spokesperson said.

“Assuming there are more favourable weather patterns in 2024, it is expected that milk supplies will return to normal notwithstanding unfolding regulations,” the statement from Lakeland Dairies added.

Output

Irish milk output topped 8.8bn litres last year.

While a final figure on the overall reduction in milk supplies for 2023 will not be available until next March, it is likely to exceed 200m litres.

Conor Mulvihill of Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) pointed out that this year’s reduction in milk supplies was the first in 15 years.

He blamed a combination of “weather, price and policy confusion” for the fall-off in volumes.

While some processors forecast that milk volumes will rebound in 2024, others are not so sure given the difficulties around the derogation, the age profile of existing suppliers and an absence of new entrants.

“The highly stocked model that farmers thrived on for the last decade is gone,” one industry insider maintained.