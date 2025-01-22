Thomas Fingleton from Portarlington lost his life to lung cancer last September at the young age of 40.

Thomas Fingleton was not only about to become a father when cancer took his life – he was a farmer, an accountant and loving husband to Claire. Thomas sadly passed away last September at the young age of 40 to lung cancer.

The IFA was a big part of Thomas’s life, having served as chair and vice chair of the Portarlington branch.

In his honour, Portarlington IFA has been running an iDonate page over the last six weeks, raising €20,000 to date.

A fundraising night will take place this Friday at Portarlington Golf Club where monies will be presented to the Irish Cancer Society - all are welcome.