The section of road lies between Ballough and Lissenhall in north Co Dublin. / Philip Doyle

Farmers were among protesters staging a demonstration on Friday seeking a rethink of traffic calming measures which have proven impractical for moving tractors, trailers and machinery along an approximately 6km stretch of road in north Co Dublin.

Fingal County Council commissioned traffic calming measures alongside bike lanes on the R132 near Lusk last year.

Since then, farmers have been encountering issues in safely passing by the concrete calming measures, even after centre-road islands were removed.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal after the protest was farmer and merchant Barry White of Whites Agri.

“There was only eight feet between islands before the middle ones were removed,” he said.

White stated that farmers are especially concerned about how the new layout could disrupt machinery and combines moving around harvest time.

“There was a great turn-out, especially as it had been organised only on Tuesday or Wednesday. We were mainly showing the council how the road will look during harvest,” he continued.

“It’s about a four mile stretch of road and there’s fields all along it. It’s not a small road either, it would have been the main road north from Dublin. It’s madness.”

A number of combines were present at the protest and White claimed that two lorries passing each other at the calming measures could only do so when wing mirrors were pushed in.

Consultation

White also claims that locals raised the potential issues of road safety and impediments to farm traffic movement with Fingal County Council when the plans went to public consultation.

“These points were ignored and our concerns were not taken on board. It is not a small distance we are talking about here.”

He said that when moving a self-propelled potato harvester into a field last year, a traffic tailback stretching back for what seemed like “miles” had built up as he navigated through the concrete islands.

Aside from the cycle lanes, the works have left the new road’s layout difficult for pulling into or off from for lorries and tractors, White maintains.