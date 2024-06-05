I’m told that North Tipp Macra will be out peddling in force on Saturday 15 June at the Barack Obama Plaza in Moneygall.

There will be bums on bicycles from 7am to 7pm to raise funds for Milford Care Centre, in memory of the late Liz Gleeson.

Liz has been described as one of the club’s most passionate and long-standing members having held several officerships at both club and county level, including county president.

So, in a tribute to Liz, get down to the Plaza on Saturday 15 and show your support.