Of all renewable electricity generated within Northern Ireland in the year ending March 2025, 81.9% was generated from wind.

Figures from the Department for the Economy’s latest Renewable Electricity Generation Report show a 2.4% decrease in renewable electricity output in Northern Ireland for the year leading up to March 2025, compared to the previous 12 months.

This marks an 8% point drop from Northern Ireland's peak renewable generation in 2022.

The statistics, published quarterly based on the previous year, show renewable generation accounted for 43% of total metered electricity consumption in the year to March.

This is down from the record of 51% in the calendar year 2022, when 3,825GW was generated from renewable sources in Northern Ireland.

Of all renewable electricity generated within Northern Ireland in the year ending March 2025, 81.9% was generated from wind. This compares to 81.7% for the previous 12 month period (year ending March 2025).

Death by a thousand cuts

In response, Steven Agnew, Director RenewableNI, said: “What we’re seeing here is death by a thousand cuts, a steady decline in renewable generation in Northern Ireland at a time when the trajectory should be soaring in the opposite direction. Today’s figures should be ringing serious alarm bells for our policy makers – and sadly, not for the first time”.

“Once again, we are calling for significant action to be taken, and quickly, as Northern Ireland’s deadline to reach 80 per cent renewables by 2030 grows closer by the day. This is not optional buy-in, it’s a statutory commitment and one that will not happen without proactive moves. We must reverse this trend of decline and get renewable electricity generation figures back on an upwards trajectory, where they need to be” Agnew said.