Weather stations in the northwest of Ireland have experienced their driest September in 10 years.

Met Éireann recently published its climate statement for September, which showed that nine stations, mainly in the north and northwest of the country, had their least amount of rainfall for the period since 2014.

In addition, there were eight consecutive dry days from Monday 16 to Monday 23 September, at Markree Castle, Co Sligo, Malin Head, Co Donegal, and Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry.

On the other end of the scale, Cork Airport experienced its highest daily rainfall since 1965 at 51.3mm on Sunday 29 September.

The east and south of the country had the wettest conditions, with Johnstown Castle in Co Wexford dealing with the month’s highest rainfall total at 108.4mm.

Provisional rainfall data suggests last month averaged at 63.6mm, the second-driest month of the year so far behind June at 20.8mm.

Temperatures

Last month was the coldest September in six years, with an average national temperature of 13.2°C.

In comparison, the hottest ever September was in 2021 at 15.3°C and the coldest September was in 1918 at 10.9°C.

The month’s lowest temperature was recorded on Friday 13 September at Mount Dillon with -0.8°C, the earliest first autumn frost in 32 years and the second successive year that the Roscommon station recorded the first frost.

Meanwhile, for grass temperatures, more than half of the Irish weather stations reported ground frost.

The month’s highest air minimum was reported at Claremorris, Co Mayo, on Friday 6 September with a temperature of 25.2°C.

Sunshine

Values for sunshine were more varied across the country, with skies sunniest in the north and northwest.

Malin Head, Co Donegal, recorded the brightest month with 152.1 hours of sunshine and Gurteen, Co Tipperary, only received 107.9 hours of sun, Ireland’s lowest.

The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded last month was 12.7 hours at Belmullet, Co Mayo, on Thursday 5 September.

The number of dull days ranged from five days at both Malin Head, Co Donegal, and Belmullet, Co Mayo, to 10 days at Dublin Airport.

Wind

Gale force conditions were reported on Saturday 14, Thursday 26 and Sunday 29 last month.

However, there were no strong gales or storm force winds reported in September.

Last month’s highest gust was reported at Roche’s Point, Co Cork, on Sunday 29 with 48 knots or 88km/h.