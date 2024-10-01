Macra president Elaine Houlihan said the budget has provided little for the agricultural industry and farmers are tired of the lack of structural change. / Stock Images Partnership

Issues around young farming and farm succession have not been dealt with by the Government, Macra has said in response to Budget 2025.

The Irish voluntary rural youth organisation said the budget has provided little for the agricultural industry. Farmers were tired of the lack of structural change, Macra president Elaine Houlihan added.

“Clearly, no Government party sees any future for rural Ireland except as a commuter belt for Dublin, Cork or Limerick.

“Now, when we are awash with funds, our Government looks to once-off handouts - rural youth are not for sale.

“To say that our members are disappointed is an understatement. With so much money washing around Government coffers, we had hoped that for once the right course of action would be followed in relation to young farmers and farming succession - we were foolish to think that.”

Positives

The organisation has welcomed the renewal of stock relief for young farmers and partnerships up to 2027.

In addition, the expansion of the accelerated capital allowance to include certain safety equipment and the expansion of stamp duty relief to include young farmers in company structures was also welcomed.

Fixed sheep handling units, cattle crushes and races, calving gates, farmyard floodlights, livestock monitors and sliding or roller doors will all now qualify for a capital allowance of 50% over two years.

“Macra had called for these measures in our pre-budget proposals, as taxation remains one of the important policy levers to support young farmers and rural youth and Government needs to be ambitious in using it to support young farmers,” added Houlihan.