One farmer has been named on Revenue’s latest tax defaulters list for the first quarter of 2025.

Revenue named every person that a fine or other penalty was imposed upon by a court in respect of a tax or duty offence between 1 January and 31 March 2025.

Michael Rattigan with an address a Kilmer, Ballivor, Co Meath is on the list for one charge of failing to lodge income tax returns. He was given a fine of €1,250.

In addition, Richard Cleary Plant Hire Limited, based in Knockfelagh, Oola, Co Tipperary was fined for the misuse of marked mineral oil (green diesel). The plant hire received a €2,500 fine for one charge of the offence.

In the three-month period, a total of 16,673 Revenue compliance interventions were settled resulting in a total yield of €123,657,575.

