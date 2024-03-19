Two ministers in the Department of Agriculture list land holdings in their members' interests. \ Houses of the Oireachtas

The latest register of Oireachtas members' interests shows that 17 TDs and six senators are landowners – slightly over 10% of Oireachtas members.

However, the area of land owned by each was listed as little as 0.26ha and many who reported owning land did not state how much they owned.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett stated that she owns 50% of Moat House Farm Ltd – which is engaged in farming and bloodstock.

Minister of State Martin Heydon said his occupation was farming and that he owned farmland.

Fianna Fáil TD and chair of the joint Oireachtas committee on agriculture, Jackie Cahill, noted that he owns farmland, as well as shares in Tirlán and Centenary Co-op Thurles, the latter of which he is listed as a director.

Independent TD Danny Healy Rae owns shares in Kerry Group Plc, while fellow independent Michael Collins TD listed shares in Drinagh Co-op.

Leader of the Social Democrats, Holly Cairns TD, listed her occupation as farming, but stated while the farm’s herd number is held jointly with her mother, all farm payments and farm income are earned her mother.

The TDs and senators stating to own or part-own farmland are:

Fine Gael TD Richard Bruton

Fine Gael TD Peter Burke

Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon

Fine Gael TD Heather Humphreys

Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill

Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe

Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan

Independent TD Michael Collins

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice

Independent TD Michael Healy Rae

Independent TD Danny Healy Rae

Independent TD Michael Lowry

Independent TD Mattie McGrath

Independent TD Michael McNamara

Independent TD Denis Naughten

Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl

Fianna Fáil senator Pat Casey

Fianna Fáil senator Paul Daly

Fianna Fáil senator Robbie Gallagher

Green Party senator Pippa Hackett

Fianna Fáil senator Seán Kyne

Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard