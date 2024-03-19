The latest register of Oireachtas members' interests shows that 17 TDs and six senators are landowners – slightly over 10% of Oireachtas members.

However, the area of land owned by each was listed as little as 0.26ha and many who reported owning land did not state how much they owned.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett stated that she owns 50% of Moat House Farm Ltd – which is engaged in farming and bloodstock.

Minister of State Martin Heydon said his occupation was farming and that he owned farmland.

Fianna Fáil TD and chair of the joint Oireachtas committee on agriculture, Jackie Cahill, noted that he owns farmland, as well as shares in Tirlán and Centenary Co-op Thurles, the latter of which he is listed as a director.

Independent TD Danny Healy Rae owns shares in Kerry Group Plc, while fellow independent Michael Collins TD listed shares in Drinagh Co-op.

Leader of the Social Democrats, Holly Cairns TD, listed her occupation as farming, but stated while the farm’s herd number is held jointly with her mother, all farm payments and farm income are earned her mother.

The TDs and senators stating to own or part-own farmland are:

  • Fine Gael TD Richard Bruton
  • Fine Gael TD Peter Burke
  • Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon
  • Fine Gael TD Heather Humphreys
  • Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan
  • Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill
  • Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe
  • Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan
  • Independent TD Michael Collins
  • Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice
  • Independent TD Michael Healy Rae
  • Independent TD Danny Healy Rae
  • Independent TD Michael Lowry
  • Independent TD Mattie McGrath
  • Independent TD Michael McNamara
  • Independent TD Denis Naughten
  • Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane
  • Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl
  • Fianna Fáil senator Pat Casey
  • Fianna Fáil senator Paul Daly
  • Fianna Fáil senator Robbie Gallagher
  • Green Party senator Pippa Hackett
  • Fianna Fáil senator Seán Kyne
  • Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard

