The latest register of Oireachtas members' interests shows that 17 TDs and six senators are landowners – slightly over 10% of Oireachtas members.
However, the area of land owned by each was listed as little as 0.26ha and many who reported owning land did not state how much they owned.
Minister of State Pippa Hackett stated that she owns 50% of Moat House Farm Ltd – which is engaged in farming and bloodstock.
Minister of State Martin Heydon said his occupation was farming and that he owned farmland.
Fianna Fáil TD and chair of the joint Oireachtas committee on agriculture, Jackie Cahill, noted that he owns farmland, as well as shares in Tirlán and Centenary Co-op Thurles, the latter of which he is listed as a director.
Independent TD Danny Healy Rae owns shares in Kerry Group Plc, while fellow independent Michael Collins TD listed shares in Drinagh Co-op.
Leader of the Social Democrats, Holly Cairns TD, listed her occupation as farming, but stated while the farm’s herd number is held jointly with her mother, all farm payments and farm income are earned her mother.
The TDs and senators stating to own or part-own farmland are:Fine Gael TD Richard BrutonFine Gael TD Peter Burke Fine Gael TD Martin HeydonFine Gael TD Heather HumphreysFine Gael TD Bernard DurkanFianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill Fianna Fáil TD Cathal CroweFianna Fáil TD Michael MoynihanIndependent TD Michael CollinsIndependent TD Michael FitzmauriceIndependent TD Michael Healy RaeIndependent TD Danny Healy RaeIndependent TD Michael LowryIndependent TD Mattie McGrathIndependent TD Michael McNamaraIndependent TD Denis NaughtenSinn Féin TD Claire KerraneCeann Comhairle Seán Ó FearghaílFianna Fáil senator Pat CaseyFianna Fáil senator Paul DalyFianna Fáil senator Robbie GallagherGreen Party senator Pippa HackettFianna Fáil senator Seán KyneFine Gael senator Tim Lombard
