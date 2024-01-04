Around one in 10 farmers across all sectors stated they will apply for the Native Tree Area Scheme, but many more remain undecided. \ Donal Magner

Some 12% of suckler farmers and 8% of dairy farmers surveyed by the Irish Farmers Journal have stated that they will apply for the Native Tree Area Scheme.

An additional 41% and 36% of each respective sector’s farmers remain undecided as to whether or not they will apply.

Sheep farmers and cattle finisher respondents reported to be most in favour of the scheme, with 13% of both groups claiming they will apply. The equivalent for tillage is 9%.

A larger proportion of farmers in Connacht and Leinster stated that they would plant trees under the scheme than did so in other regions.

The Native Tree Area Scheme offers farmers tax-free premiums which total €22,206/ha over 10 years for planting parcels of land up to 1ha with native trees.

Farmers with suitable watercourses running through their land are eligible to claim payment on up to 2ha.

Most land is exempt from planting licence requirements under the scheme, although some sites, such as those on peatlands or designated lands, may require planning.

