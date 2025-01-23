Last October, the Commission on Generational Renewal in farming was established. \ Philip Doyle

There is just over one week left to have your say on generational renewal in farming, as the public consultation on the topic closes next Friday 31 January 2024.

The deadline for submissions is 4pm that day and any received after this deadline will not be taken into consideration, the Department of Agriculture has said.

The Commission on Generational Renewal opened a public consolation in December on the topic in relation to farming, asking for the public and organisations to give their views.

All submissions should include a short summary of not more than 300 words setting out the main points and be sent in writing via email with reference 'Public consultation' in the subject line to GenerationalRenewalCommission@agriculture.gov.ie.

Background

Submissions from organisations or groups should include a brief background on the membership, aims and objectives of that organisation or group.

A consultation notice is published on the Department’s website.

The Commission said it is adopting an objective, evidence-based approach to examine the factors that contribute to the current age demographics in farming and will present policy options for consideration.