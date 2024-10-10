This is the 21.75ac at Killucan, Co Westmeath.

Online auctions continue to deliver well for owners selling land. There was plenty of interest in three mid-sized farms which made good prices when offered online in recent days by Murtagh Bros.

The first was c29ac property at Killeen, Dunsany, Co Meath, offered in one lot. It sold for €555,000 under the hammer, equal to €19,138/ac.

The land was in a good location, opposite Killeen Castle Golf Club. The buyer is understood to be local.

The firm then sold c21.75ac at Killucan, Co Westmeath, in a number of lots, laid out in a number of fields.

Under the hammer

A number of locals, including local farmers, viewed this property. On the day it was sold under the hammer for €750,000, equal to €34,482/ac. The buyer was a local solicitor understood to be acting for a local individual.

Finally, Dillon Murtagh sold a c32.5ac holding at Moyvalley, Broadford, Co Kildare. The land fronted on to the old Galway to Dublin main road but required some improvement work. A number of bidders competed and the property was knocked down at €370,000, equal to €11,384/ac.

“In all three cases, the bidders were from within a 15km radius of the land,” Dillon Murtagh said.