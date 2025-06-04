“Mr Stokes came through the door first, he was very elated and said the deal is done,” Susan Magnier told the High Court last week, recalling the outcome of 22 August 2023 when Richard and Anna Thompson-Moore allegedly accepted her husband John Magnier’s offer of €15m to buy Barne Estate.

Mrs Magnier, the daughter of late racehorse trainer Vincent O’Brien, gave evidence on Friday via video link about meeting Richard Thomson-Moore, his wife Anna Thomson-Moore and their estate agent John Stokes with her husband and Coolmore farm manager Joe Holohan.

In testimony, Mrs Magnier recalled that John Stokes and her husband led the talks on the night and said that the Thomson-Moores and Stokes left the room twice during the meeting.

She told the court they “were going to phone the trustees and his sister”, which Mrs Magnier said was “said by John Stokes or Mr Thomson-Moore”.

Senior counsel Niall Buckley, acting for Richard Thomson-Moore and the Barne companies, put it to Mrs Magnier that phone evidence would show no call was made to the trustees, and that his clients never said they were going out to call the trustees.

The court also heard later that Anna Thomson-Moore’s witness statement says she indicated everything was subject to the consent of the trustees. Mrs Magnier echoed her husband’s previous assertions that Mrs Thomson-Moore said nothing during the negotiations.

Mr Buckley asked if Mrs Magnier heard “every single thing that was said on the night” to which she said: “No, I did not”.

Coolmore farm manager Joe Holohan also gave evidence on Friday afternoon.

His time in the witness box focused on how he had first said in his sworn affadavit that Richard Thomson-Moore said that the Barne trio were phoning the trustees on the night of 22 August.

The court heard that Mr Holohan, in his later witness statement, changed his account to say that John Stokes, and not Mr Thomson-Moore, had said they were calling the trustees.

Mr Holohan told the court that he recalled the Thomson-Moores and John Stokes leaving the kitchen three times during the night of the negotiations.

When they returned the final time, “they came back like changed people. They had got permission off whoever they needed to get permission from. They came back completely different people,” Holohan said.

Mr Holohan also told the court that the option of buying Barne as a company was discussed.

Mr Magnier, Holohan said, told them that he preferred to buy the land but he would “leave it to the lads” to decide, referring to his Coolmore advisers. Mr Holohan mentioned Eddie Irwin, accountant Conor Spain and son-in-law David Wachman by name.