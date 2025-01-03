The national forecaster has said significant snowfall accumulations are expected. \ Philip Doyle

An orange snow and ice warning has been issued by Met Éireann for several counties.

The warning will be in place for Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Laois, Offaly, Tipperary and Wicklow from 5pm Saturday 4 January until 5pm Sunday 5 January.

The national forecaster has said significant snowfall accumulations are expected, with impacts of the harsh weather including very difficult travelling conditions, poor visibility, travel disruption and delays to public transport (air, rail, bus), difficult conditions underfoot and animal welfare issues.

Advice for farmers in dealing with the current cold snap is available here.

Yellow warning

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning has been issued for Kerry and Cork. It will come into effect at 1pm on Saturday 4 January and last until 5pm Sunday 5 January.

Met Éireann has warned of heavy rain transitioning to sleet and snow, with potential impacts of hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility, travel disruption and localised flooding.

The rest of the country will also be under a yellow weather warning from 5pm Saturday 4 January until 5pm Sunday 5 January.

Falls of sleet and snow with snowfall accumulations are expected. This may cause hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility and travel disruption.

This story was updated on Friday evening 3 January to reflect the latest updates.