Irish organic food and drink producers are being called on to enter this year's National Organic Awards.

The awards will take place in Dublin on Thursday 17 October 2024, with an aim of celebrating the achievements of the increasing number of organic growers, producers and manufacturers in the country.

There are seven categories and entries must be submitted before the closing date of 12 August.

Judging will then take place at the National Organic Food Fair in Merrion Square, Dublin, on 31 August,

Award categories

Irish organic sector champion 2024 - this new award recognises the achievements of an individual who is a true pioneer, a positive influence for the Irish organic sector, encompassing the qualities and philosophy of what the Irish organic sector stands for, and helping to progress the sector.

Best Irish organic product award - open to Irish organic branded food and beverage products available for sale in Ireland either through retail, speciality, food service or direct-to-consumer channels.

Best Irish organic private label product award - open to Irish organic products currently available through Irish retail or food service channels, including seasonal products that were available over the past 12 months.

Best Irish organic product export award - open to products currently being sold in the export market.

Best new and innovative Irish organic product - open to new products or packaging innovations launched since October 2022.

Direct to consumer excellence sward - open to products being sold directly to consumers via e-commerce, eg company website, third-party shop, social media shop, etc (online sales via Irish retailer websites are not eligible).

Business in the community award - this category will acknowledge the achievements of businesses in their local communities.

Winners

Winners of the National Organic Awards 2024 will get a one-to-one session with Bord Bia’s client capability team, who will help develop a bespoke package of supports to meet individual company needs up to the value of €5,000. There is a separate prize for the Irish organic sector champion award 2024.

Minister of State for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett said: “The organic sector in Ireland is going from strength to strength and the standard of what we are producing here really is world-class.

"I’m looking forward to seeing the quality of entries when they are judged at the National Organic Food Fair in Merrion Square at the end of August and indeed to the main event itself when the award winners and the very best of our sector will be announced on 17 October.”

Organic sector manager in Bord Bia Emmet Doyle added that the awards offer a platform to highlight the best organic food and drink produced in Ireland.

"As the momentum for Irish organics continues to grow, we are excited to celebrate the achievements and innovations of the sector’s pioneers.

"This year, in recognition of the dedicated efforts of many individuals in advancing the sector, we are proud to introduce the ‘Irish organic sector champion’ award.

"Unlike other awards, all nominees for this category will be nominated by their peers. We look forward to receiving entries from businesses across the country in the coming weeks," he said.

The awards, which are organised by Bord Bia, are held in association with the Department of Agriculture.