Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett has announced that the Organic Farming Scheme will reopen to new applications from Friday 3 November.

A significant number of farmers are expected to apply on top of the doubling of numbers participating in 2023, Minister Hackett said.

She stated that the €256m allocated to organic farming up to 2027 through the CAP plan is key to achieving Government’s target of 10% of land being farmed under organics by 2030.

The scheme will close to applications on 8 December.

Level of interest

“The current level of interest in organic farming in Ireland is unprecedented,” Minister Hackett commented on announcing the reopening.

“In the last year alone, the number of organic farms has doubled and there has been significant investment made in market development."

The minister maintains that State agencies and the wider agri-food industry are rolling behind the Government’s push to boost organic farming.

This support extends to Teagasc, Bord Bia and private farm planners, she said.

“Earlier this year, I secured Brexit Adjustment Reserve funding for the promotion and development of the organic sector and Bord Bia is launching a national consumer advertising campaign on 6 November.

“This is a great opportunity for many farmers to maximise sustainability and future-proof their business by reducing their input costs.

“We are determined to deliver on the Climate Action Plan target to reach 10% of land farmed organically by 2030 and key to this is the enhanced budget support for organics of €256m in our CAP strategic plan.”

€300/ha for drystock

Payment rates for drystock farmers up to 70ha are €300/ha during the two years of conversion and €250/ha once organic certification is received.

Higher payments issued for dairy and tillage farmers, as well as fruit and vegetable growers.

Dairy farmers can receive €350/ha on up to 70ha while under conversion and €300/ha for the remaining years.

Tillage farmers can receive respective payments of €320/ha and €270/ha up to 70ha.

Lower payment rates apply beyond 70ha for enterprises.

In addition, all farmers entering the scheme receive a payment top-up of €2,000 for year one and €1,400 for the remaining years of their scheme contract.

Minister Hackett concluded by saying that farming organisations have also backed the switch to organics through the organic strategy forum.

“I have responded by securing an enhanced package of measures that provides foundational support for those that join the scheme,” she added.

“The most recent of these is the organic trading hub, which is a free marketplace for organic farmers to buy and sell product.”

Supporting targets

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue welcomed the reopening of the scheme by stating that the supports will help achieve Government’s targets for the area of land farmed under organics.

“My ambition is to see farmers across Ireland supported to pursue the agricultural activity that best suits their farm and their farm family and the Organic Farming Scheme represents a very attractive opportunity for farmers,” he said.

“This support is coming via not only very attractive scheme payments, but also through funding for promotion to drive increased consumer sales volumes.”

