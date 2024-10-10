Ireland grew around 5,500ha of organic cereal and protein crops this year, but will still import up to 30,000t of organic feed.

Between 25,000t and 30,000t of organic feed will have to be imported this winter to meet farmers’ requirements.

This level of purchases will cost producers in excess of €20m, given that imported organic rations – which are sourced primarily in Britain and France – range in price from €700/t to €800/t.

It is estimated that close to 20,000-25,000t were harvested from the 5,500ha of organic cereals and protein crops harvested this year.

However, this is significantly below the requirement of 50,000t of organic cereals and proteins needed nationally for animal feed and human consumption.

“You are talking of a shortfall of 25,000t to 30,000t,” said Martin Bourke, organic cropping and integrated systems specialist with Teagasc.

This level of imports was flagged earlier this year in a Department of Agriculture survey, involving more than 900 organic farmers.

Demand for organic feed has grown steadily over the last few years, as the number of organic farmers has increased.

While there were just 2,000 organic farmers in 2022, this figure increased to 5,000 in 2024 and is forecast to jump by another 800 to 1,000 when the Organic Farming Scheme opens again before year’s end.

Although the high cost of imported organic feed could put downward pressure on the forecast levels of usage, Bourke said the import projections illustrated the size of the market that existed for local organic feed producers.

“We could do with another 5,000ha of organic tillage just to meet current demand,” he said.

Significant quantities of organic feed are already being purchased by organic livestock producers in farm-to-farm trading with their tillage counterparts.

In the region of the €380-400/t off the combine was paid for a 50-50 grain and peas crop this harvest, with €600-650/t plus delivery being given for product that was dried, rolled and bagged.