Minister of State Pippa Hackett with Stephen Connolly, Organic Trust at the launch of the 2024 National Organic Food Fair.

Merrion Square, Dublin will be host live organic cooking demonstrations on 31 August and 1 September, for the National Organic Food Fair 2024.

The Organic Trust has secured celebrity chef Clodagh McKenna as well as Marc Michel and Fused by Fiona for a series of live cooking demonstrations using only certified organic ingredients.

The food fair in partnership with the Department of Agriculture and Bord Bia will showcase:

Ireland’s biggest artisan organic food market.

Displays, sampling and sales of organic food.

Cooking demonstrations by renowned Irish celebrity chefs, using only organic produce.

Educational demonstrations on organic food production.

Speaking ahead of the event, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett said there is nothing new about organics - this is what our grandparents ate and how they farmed, she added.

Organic farmers

“We have been organic farmers ourselves here on our farm in Co Offaly for over 10 years. It is a wonderful way of farming and a great family life.

“The National Organic Food Fair is a timely event that will celebrate each and every one of Ireland’s certified organic producers and processors, each of whom are dedicated to producing the finest organic food and drink and bringing it to your family’s kitchen table.

“We in the Department of Agriculture are delighted to partner with the Organic Trust and other industry stakeholders in hosting this event.”

The fair will take place from 10am to 5pm, Saturday 31 August Sunday 1 September.

Tickets are available here.