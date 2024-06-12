The feasibility study aims to identify areas in Irish organics POs can help grow. \ Ciara Wilkinson

The results of a Teagasc-commissioned study on how producer organisations (POs) can assist the development of the Irish organic sector are to be ready by the backend of 2024.

Submissions to tender for the feasibility study are currently being reviewed by Teagasc.

The tender application process closed in April.

Tender documents seen by the Irish Farmers Journal, show the budget will be between €40,000 and €50,000 for the project.

The feasibility study aims to identify areas in organics POs can help grow, challenges to establishment and a roadmap for the formation of these organisations.

The successful consultant will be required to survey key players in Irish organics and explore case studies from other countries, among other obligations.

A final report on the potential role of POs in the Irish organic agricultural sector is due by 22 November 2024.