A grant scheme which provides funds to processors to invest in organic facilities has reopened.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett announced the Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme (OPIG) will reopen with a budget of €1.5m.

This brings to €3m the total budget for the scheme in 2024, following the first tranche earlier this year.

Minister Hackett said the 60% grant has been reopened due to “unprecedented” demand.

Target

“I am now delighted to announce a further €1.5m is being made available for the scheme.

“Following the publication of the Green Public Procurement Strategy and Action Plan 2024-2027, the State now has a target to purchase 10% organic when procuring food. We need to make sure as much of this as possible is Irish organic food,” she said.

The grant is available for processors who wish to develop facilities for processing, preparation, grading, packing and storage of organic products.

Interest

Processors have indicated there is significant interest in the scheme, Minister Hackett added.

“This scheme, along with the ongoing work of Bord Bia and the entire sector, demonstrates to organic farmers that we are making every effort to ensure there will be strong demand for their produce in both domestic and international markets.

“There is a growing momentum behind organic farming, with an additional 1,000 farmers making the decision this year to farm organically, meaning we now have over 5,000 organic farmers in Ireland.

“We want to ensure that a market premium is obtained for organic output. Investing in our processing sector, which allows organic processors to increase efficiencies and capacity, is key to this.

The minister of state encouraged farmers considering converting to organics to attend an organic farm walk taking place this summer.

“For any farmer actively considering converting to organics or if you are curious about what is involved, I would strongly encourage you to attend an organic farm walk this summer," she said.